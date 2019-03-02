Top Experts Decode India-Pak Relations At The End Of A Tense Week

As tensions between India and Pakistan recede, here's a chance to take examine the current situation and future possibilities. BloombergQuint spoke to a host of defence and political analysts, former ambassadors and editors to understand the situation and what it means for bilateral relations.

New Red Lines Drawn In Indo-Pak Conflict

The Indian Air Force strike in Balakot, in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region of Pakistan, marked a departure from India’s response to armed conflict with her neighbor. Former Foreign Secretary Lalit Mansingh said the air strike marks the end of India’s policy of "strategic restraint", signalling that there will be retaliation to cross-border terrorism, even inside Pakistan.