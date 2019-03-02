China, The Centrist Superpower In India-Pakistan Dogfight

But should India now stay focused on the positives? China can exert pressure on Islamabad in ways that benefit India—namely by curbing terrorism, as we have explicitly requested. That’s one key interest we share; the Chinese fear Pakistan-based militants are inciting and abetting their own insurgent Muslim Uighur population, and have demanded tightened security along the CPEC. At Beijing’s behest, Pakistan has already banned such terrorist groups as the Islamic Jihad Union and ETIM, whose leaders it extradited to China. Anti-India groups may be next. After militants killed 17 Indian soldiers at Uri, Beijing publicly denied Pakistan’s claims that China would always back them in Kashmir. That was the first flicker of change which got strengthened this week.