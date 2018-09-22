Why The Modi Regime Is The Most Statist And Interventionist Since Liberalisation

Instead, the government had virtually oppressed the rights of minority shareholders by unilaterally picking up cash from ONGC’s balance sheet to fill its own coffers. Worse, it did not stop here. Under the law, ONGC was required to make an open offer for 26 percent additional shares, providing an exit to HPCL’s shareholders who wanted out of this transaction. But the Modi government trotted out a 40-year-old law, the Nationalisation Act, to claim that the “public sector character” of HPCL had not changed, even though control had passed from the Ministry of Petroleum to ONGC. The Securities and Exchange Board of India queued up and waived the open offer!