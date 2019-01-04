Hackers Dump Data on Merkel, Politicians in Giant German Leak

There was never any information leaked from the Bundestag breach despite its severity: hackers roamed the network for more than a week before they were detected. The Bundestag’s entire IT system had to be taken down for several days to fix the problem. The German government has since bolstered its technology protections, setting up a cyber-defense unit in 2017 staffed by thousands of soldiers and IT experts to protect military networks and key infrastructure such as power plants and hospitals.