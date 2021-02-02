Automakers Withdraw Support for Trump-Era Emissions Rule

In Biden’s emissions rule rewrite, the industry’s preferred model is a compromise California regulators brokered with five automakers last year to boost the average fuel economy of their fleets from 2021 levels by 3.7% annually, toward an average of almost 50 miles per gallon by 2026. That fuel economy target is estimated to translate to about 33 mpg under real-world conditions, in part because the agreement included eased limits on a technology credit program, double-counting of some electric vehicle sales and other changes over a plan brokered under former President Barack Obama.